Auxier Asset Management Sells 110 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Auxier Asset Management trimmed its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,255 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1,044.1% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,081,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $275,743,000 after purchasing an additional 986,719 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $382,545,000 after purchasing an additional 635,000 shares during the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 1,139,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $290,629,000 after purchasing an additional 327,927 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,895,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,005,650,000 after purchasing an additional 263,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,750,000. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total transaction of $1,335,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on LH shares. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $368.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.15.

NYSE:LH opened at $276.55 on Wednesday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $192.79 and a twelve month high of $309.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $287.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.12. The company has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.01.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $1.90. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

