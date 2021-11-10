Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) Issues Earnings Results

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avalo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 261.82% and a negative net margin of 1,194.82%.

Shares of AVTX traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.25. The stock had a trading volume of 6,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,717. Avalo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.99 and a 52 week high of $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.41.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Avalo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidates include CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803, which are therapies for inherited metabolic disorders known as congenital disorders of glycosylation.

