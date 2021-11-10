Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) will report earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Avenue Therapeutics’ earnings. Avenue Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Avenue Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.20) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Avenue Therapeutics.

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avenue Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

ATXI opened at $1.58 on Friday. Avenue Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $7.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.51.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,905 shares in the last quarter. 6.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avenue Therapeutics Company Profile

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in acquiring, licensing, and commercializing products for use in the intensive care hospital setting. It focuses on the development of intravenous tramadol, a potential alternative that could reduce the use of conventional opioids for patients suffering from acute pain.

