AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Now Covered by Piper Sandler

Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, KeyCorp assumed coverage on AvidXchange in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 30.50.

NASDAQ AVDX opened at 24.61 on Monday. AvidXchange has a 1-year low of 20.39 and a 1-year high of 25.41.

AvidXchange Holdings Inc is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

