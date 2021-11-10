AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.78.

Several research firms recently commented on AVRO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AVROBIO from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised AVROBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Get AVROBIO alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVRO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AVROBIO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of AVROBIO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 110,244.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 9,922 shares during the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AVRO opened at $5.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.35. AVROBIO has a 1-year low of $5.23 and a 1-year high of $20.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.60.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.75). On average, equities analysts expect that AVROBIO will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVROBIO Company Profile

Avrobio, Inc engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat patients with rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen. The firm’s clinical-stage programs include Fabry, Gaucher Type 1, Hunter syndrome Gaucher Type 3, Pompe, and Cystinosis.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for AVROBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVROBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.