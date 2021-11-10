AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.78.
Several research firms recently commented on AVRO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AVROBIO from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised AVROBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Friday, August 6th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVRO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AVROBIO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of AVROBIO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 110,244.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 9,922 shares during the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.75). On average, equities analysts expect that AVROBIO will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AVROBIO Company Profile
Avrobio, Inc engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat patients with rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen. The firm’s clinical-stage programs include Fabry, Gaucher Type 1, Hunter syndrome Gaucher Type 3, Pompe, and Cystinosis.
