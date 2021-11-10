Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 927.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 212,633 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,943 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.09% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $6,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,248,525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $617,378,000 after acquiring an additional 890,906 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 24.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,783,911 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $389,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486,595 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 16.3% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,579,702 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $170,125,000 after acquiring an additional 782,803 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 16.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,125,175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $156,267,000 after acquiring an additional 711,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 42.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,601,461 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $140,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,509 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AXTA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho started coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.60.

NYSE AXTA opened at $32.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.89. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a twelve month low of $26.42 and a twelve month high of $34.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Troy D. Weaver sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $755,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

