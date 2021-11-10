Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aziyo Biologics had a negative return on equity of 112.20% and a negative net margin of 39.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($15.79) EPS.

NASDAQ:AZYO traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.83. The stock had a trading volume of 96 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,273. The stock has a market cap of $59.64 million and a P/E ratio of -0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.04. Aziyo Biologics has a 12-month low of $5.07 and a 12-month high of $18.20.

Get Aziyo Biologics alerts:

AZYO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Aziyo Biologics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aziyo Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aziyo Biologics stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO) by 370.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Aziyo Biologics were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

Aziyo Biologics Company Profile

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device; and cardiovascular products, such as ProxiCor for use as an intracardiac patch or pledget for tissue repairs; Tyke for use in neonates and infants to repair pericardial structures; and VasCure, a patch material to repair or reconstruct the peripheral vasculature, including the carotid, renal, iliac, femoral, and tibial blood vessels for cardiovascular, vascular, and general surgeons.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Aziyo Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aziyo Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.