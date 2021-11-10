B. Riley Trims 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Target Price to $24.00

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at B. Riley from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the 3D printing company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 17.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on 3D Systems from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on 3D Systems in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 3D Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

3D Systems stock opened at $29.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.12 and its 200 day moving average is $28.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.11. 3D Systems has a one year low of $6.89 and a one year high of $56.50.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. 3D Systems had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 48.39%. The firm had revenue of $156.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that 3D Systems will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $117,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 203,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,999,287.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves acquired 4,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.37 per share, for a total transaction of $125,116.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $348,880 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DDD. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 253.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 384,783 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $10,559,000 after buying an additional 275,843 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 114,846 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after buying an additional 12,090 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $2,973,000. 67.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

