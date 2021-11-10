Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 68.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

NASDAQ BLDP traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,591,125. The company has a current ratio of 23.77, a quick ratio of 23.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of -72.48 and a beta of 1.52. Ballard Power Systems has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $42.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ballard Power Systems stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,298,503 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 667,064 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.77% of Ballard Power Systems worth $41,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.91% of the company’s stock.

BLDP has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. COKER & PALMER reissued a “sector underperform” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Eight Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.44.

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

