Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Trading Down 9.4% After Earnings Miss

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) traded down 9.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $17.48 and last traded at $17.53. 187,730 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 4,421,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.34.

The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 68.18% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. COKER & PALMER reaffirmed a “sector underperform” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ballard Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 5.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,496,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,841,000 after purchasing an additional 368,213 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 918.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,784,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216,236 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 4.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,190,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,807,000 after purchasing an additional 130,511 shares during the period. Mirova lifted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 4.4% in the second quarter. Mirova now owns 3,155,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,176,000 after purchasing an additional 133,458 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 41.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,303,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,747,000 after purchasing an additional 672,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.91% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.52 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 23.08, a current ratio of 23.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.50.

About Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.