Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires 50,311 Shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 160,617 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,311 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SolarWinds were worth $2,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the second quarter valued at $225,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 9.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 78,574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 6,522 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the second quarter valued at $1,374,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 46.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 118,774 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 37,913 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SWI. TheStreet downgraded shares of SolarWinds from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of SolarWinds from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.73.

NYSE:SWI opened at $16.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.93. SolarWinds Co. has a 12 month low of $14.72 and a 12 month high of $25.62.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $181.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.18 million. SolarWinds had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that SolarWinds Co. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

