Balyasny Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 22,426 Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 22,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 6.2% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 21,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 27.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,016,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,604,000 after purchasing an additional 221,982 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 19.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares during the period. Sandler Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the second quarter worth $3,696,000. Finally, Sentinel Trust Co. LBA lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 25.5% during the first quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 106,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 21,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NET opened at $204.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 5.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.41 and a 200-day moving average of $118.11. The company has a market cap of $63.92 billion, a PE ratio of -292.28 and a beta of 0.61. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $58.34 and a one year high of $218.00.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $172.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a negative net margin of 36.83%. The company’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NET. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $122.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.97.

In related news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.66, for a total transaction of $9,833,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Katrin Suder sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $900,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 841,790 shares of company stock valued at $117,801,043. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

