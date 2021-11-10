Balyasny Asset Management LLC Invests $2.97 Million in Foresight Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FORE)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foresight Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FORE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,967,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Foresight Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Foresight Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $247,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Foresight Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Foresight Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $3,612,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Foresight Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Foresight Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $5,906,000. 62.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on Foresight Acquisition in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of FORE opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.87. Foresight Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $10.01.

Foresight Acquisition Company Profile

Foresight Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the population health management business. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

