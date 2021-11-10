Balyasny Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 67,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,534,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INVH. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.1% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.3% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 107,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.3% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.8% in the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 44,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INVH. BTIG Research upgraded Invitation Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. B. Riley upped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Invitation Homes from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.82.

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $40.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a PE ratio of 90.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.75. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.11 and a 12 month high of $42.48.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $509.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.56 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 13.26%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.11%.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

