Balyasny Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) by 25.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 49,966 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 1.02% of Civeo worth $2,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVEO. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Civeo by 812.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Civeo by 42.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Civeo in the first quarter worth approximately $153,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in Civeo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $608,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Civeo by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 40,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 21,894 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Civeo stock opened at $22.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Civeo Co. has a 1 year low of $8.91 and a 1 year high of $25.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.25.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.22). Civeo had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Civeo Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CVEO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Civeo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

In related news, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 6,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $160,844.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Allan Schoening sold 4,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $108,228.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 142,321 shares of company stock worth $3,214,277. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

