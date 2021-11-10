Balyasny Asset Management LLC Sells 28,844 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC reduced its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 53.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,201 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 28,844 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $3,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 685.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 40,373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after acquiring an additional 35,232 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 64,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,000,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,790,000 after buying an additional 66,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on EME. DA Davidson lifted their target price on EMCOR Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on EMCOR Group from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $131.52 on Wednesday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.65 and a 12 month high of $135.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.56 and a 200-day moving average of $121.35.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.06. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. EMCOR Group’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 7.85%.

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 13,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.04, for a total transaction of $1,563,675.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.