Balyasny Asset Management LLC Sells 45,242 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 86.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,798 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 45,242 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $2,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Generac by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Generac by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Generac by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Generac by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 13,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,547,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Generac by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GNRC. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $515.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $505.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.60.

Shares of GNRC opened at $439.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.98. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $202.56 and a 12-month high of $524.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $444.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $402.13.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.13 million. Generac had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total value of $2,484,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.