Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 2nd

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0034 per share by the bank on Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd.

Banco Bradesco has decreased its dividend by 64.8% over the last three years. Banco Bradesco has a dividend payout ratio of 7.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Banco Bradesco to earn $0.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.3%.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

BBD opened at $3.54 on Wednesday. Banco Bradesco has a fifty-two week low of $3.39 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.97.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 25.17%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Banco Bradesco stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 32.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,634 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,709 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.40 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

Recommended Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.