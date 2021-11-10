Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $130.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.08 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 8.19% and a positive return on equity of 3.09%. The business’s revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS.

Shares of Bandwidth stock opened at $85.63 on Wednesday. Bandwidth has a 12-month low of $76.80 and a 12-month high of $196.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.69.

In other news, CEO David A. Morken sold 358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $31,106.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,077 shares of company stock worth $93,764. Insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bandwidth stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 103.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,866 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.17% of Bandwidth worth $40,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BAND. Barclays began coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.85.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

