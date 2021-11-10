Bank of America Corp DE Has $61.15 Million Stock Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 386,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,384 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $61,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Landstar System by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in Landstar System by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Landstar System by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Landstar System by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Landstar System by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Landstar System stock opened at $177.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.91 and its 200 day moving average is $163.83. Landstar System, Inc. has a one year low of $123.34 and a one year high of $188.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.03.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.08. Landstar System had a return on equity of 43.36% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.51%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on Landstar System from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Landstar System from $167.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist upped their price target on Landstar System from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Cowen upped their price target on Landstar System from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Landstar System from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.47.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

