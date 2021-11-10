Bank of America Corp DE Has $64.24 Million Stock Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,376,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,973 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.72% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $64,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 535.8% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 59,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after buying an additional 50,099 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 59,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 19,033 shares during the last quarter. 68.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

Shares of NYSE VNO opened at $45.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a current ratio of 6.70. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.00 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.71. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $35.02 and a 52 week high of $50.91.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.58). Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 1.79%. The business had revenue of $409.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -341.93%.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

Recommended Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.