Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its position in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 874,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,572 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $56,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SF. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 706.7% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 459,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,778,000 after buying an additional 402,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 1,691.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 376,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,133,000 after purchasing an additional 355,684 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Stifel Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,256,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Stifel Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,359,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 1,238.3% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 199,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,933,000 after purchasing an additional 184,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SF stock opened at $75.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Stifel Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $43.52 and a fifty-two week high of $78.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.29.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 20.64%. Stifel Financial’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.85%.

Separately, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.73.

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients.

