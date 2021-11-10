Bank of America Corp DE Sells 4,009 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 126,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,009 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $58,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. FMR LLC boosted its position in MarketAxess by 128.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,417,000 after acquiring an additional 71,732 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MKTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on MarketAxess from $485.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $441.00 to $409.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $492.71.

MKTX stock opened at $387.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 52.97 and a beta of 0.36. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $384.56 and a 12-month high of $601.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $421.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $449.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $162.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.36 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 39.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.11%.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.02, for a total transaction of $253,600.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,950,734.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.