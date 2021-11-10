Bank of America Corp DE Sells 483,575 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 658,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 483,575 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $63,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 225.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Atmos Energy by 55.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy stock opened at $93.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.05 and a 200-day moving average of $96.98. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $84.59 and a 52 week high of $104.99.

ATO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.25.

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

