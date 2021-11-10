Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK)

Stock analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Mohawk Industries from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on Mohawk Industries from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.33.

MHK stock opened at $173.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.50. Mohawk Industries has a 1 year low of $115.79 and a 1 year high of $231.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $185.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.56.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mohawk Industries will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 213.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 160.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

