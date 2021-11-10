Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BKRIY shares. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. WH Ireland raised shares of Bank of Ireland Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €6.20 ($7.29) price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

BKRIY opened at $6.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.85. Bank of Ireland Group has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $6.60.

Bank of Ireland Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in financial and banking solutions. Its services include current account and deposit services, overdrafts, term loans, mortgages, business and corporate lending, international asset financing, leasing, installment credit, invoice discounting, foreign facilities, interest and exchange rate, hedging instruments, life assurance, pension and protection products.

