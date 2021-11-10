Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires Shares of 10,000 Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRPO. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Precipio during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,279,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Precipio by 267.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 336,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 244,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Precipio by 57.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 49,737 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Precipio during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Precipio during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PRPO opened at $2.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.76 and a 200-day moving average of $3.20. Precipio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $9.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.34 million for the quarter. Precipio had a negative net margin of 124.55% and a negative return on equity of 55.13%.

Precipio, Incis a cancer diagnostics and reagent technology company, which provides diagnostic products and services to the oncology market. Its products include ICP, HemeScreen, and IV-Cell, and services include primary diagnostic, SmartPath, SmartGen, HemeScreen Panel, and ICE COLD-PCR. The company was founded on March 6, 1997 and is headquartered in New Haven, CT.

