Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $57,000 Position in Enochian Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in shares of Enochian Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB) by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,638 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Enochian Biosciences were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENOB. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Enochian Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Enochian Biosciences by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 7,079 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Enochian Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enochian Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Enochian Biosciences by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ENOB opened at $9.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.96. Enochian Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 11.08 and a quick ratio of 11.08.

Enochian Biosciences, Inc is a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genetically modified cellular and immune-therapy technologies used for the treatment of infectious diseases and cancer. Its pipeline consists of ENOB-HV-01, ENOB- HV-11, ENOB-HV-12, ENOB-DB-01, ENOB-DC-01, ENOB-DC-11, and ENOB-DC-21.

