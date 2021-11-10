Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $80,000 Stake in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,304 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 112,025 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Synchronoss Technologies were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNCR. Santa Monica Partners LP acquired a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 28th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synchronoss Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.53.

Shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock opened at $2.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.43 and its 200 day moving average is $2.77. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $6.59.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 14.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.

