Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 40,435 Shares of Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,435 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Cabaletta Bio were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 193.5% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 33,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 22,253 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 3,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 8,042 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the 1st quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the 1st quarter worth $1,636,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cabaletta Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures V. L.P. 5Am sold 625,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $6,062,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Ventures V. L.P. 5Am sold 295,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $3,835,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CABA opened at $12.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.26 and its 200 day moving average is $10.01. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $16.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.45 million, a P/E ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.34.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts predict that Cabaletta Bio, Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cabaletta Bio Company Profile

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

