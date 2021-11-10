Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 40,638 Shares of Enochian Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Enochian Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB) by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,638 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Enochian Biosciences were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ENOB. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Enochian Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $292,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Enochian Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $196,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enochian Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Enochian Biosciences by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 84,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 20,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Enochian Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. 5.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enochian Biosciences alerts:

Shares of ENOB stock opened at $9.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.96. Enochian Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $12.99. The company has a current ratio of 11.08, a quick ratio of 11.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Enochian Biosciences, Inc is a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genetically modified cellular and immune-therapy technologies used for the treatment of infectious diseases and cancer. Its pipeline consists of ENOB-HV-01, ENOB- HV-11, ENOB-HV-12, ENOB-DB-01, ENOB-DC-01, ENOB-DC-11, and ENOB-DC-21.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Enochian Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enochian Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.