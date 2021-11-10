Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 49,208 Shares of ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 49,208 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in ContraFect were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ContraFect in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in ContraFect in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ContraFect in the first quarter valued at $172,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in ContraFect during the first quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in ContraFect by 133.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 33,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

CFRX opened at $3.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.95. The firm has a market cap of $154.97 million, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 0.80. ContraFect Co. has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $7.63.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.14. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ContraFect Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, SVB Leerink began coverage on ContraFect in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

ContraFect Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in discovering and developing direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections. Its product pipeline consists of CF-301, Gram-Negative Lysins and Amurin Peptides.

