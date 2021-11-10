Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 54,614 Shares of Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR) by 74.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,394 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 54,614 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Research Frontiers were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Research Frontiers by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 372,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 10,554 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Research Frontiers by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 12,675 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Research Frontiers by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 13,618 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Research Frontiers by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 6,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Research Frontiers during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Research Frontiers alerts:

NASDAQ:REFR opened at $2.32 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.39 and a 200 day moving average of $2.35. Research Frontiers Incorporated has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $5.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.43 million, a P/E ratio of -23.20 and a beta of 0.67.

Research Frontiers, Inc engages in development, licensing and commercialization of suspended particle device (SPD) light-control technology for automobiles, homes, buildings, aircraft, boats, exhibition and display applications markets. It develops and licenses technologies to other companies that manufactures and markets SPD-smart chemical emulsion or light-control film made from chemical emulsion, lamination services and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, skylights and sunroofs.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR).

Receive News & Ratings for Research Frontiers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Research Frontiers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.