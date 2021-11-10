BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,110 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of BankUnited worth $5,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,113,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 49.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,074,000 after buying an additional 169,948 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 13.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,403,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,659,000 after buying an additional 655,876 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 8.4% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 211,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,013,000 after buying an additional 16,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 1,430.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 574,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,516,000 after buying an additional 536,745 shares during the last quarter. 98.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKU opened at $43.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. BankUnited, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.90 and a 52-week high of $50.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.03. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.34.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. BankUnited had a net margin of 34.24% and a return on equity of 12.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that BankUnited, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BKU shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of BankUnited from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of BankUnited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BankUnited currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.09.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

