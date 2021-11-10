Barclays Boosts Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG) Price Target to GBX 1,325

Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG) had its price target lifted by Barclays from GBX 1,115 ($14.57) to GBX 1,325 ($17.31) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Shares of WOSG stock opened at GBX 1,271.80 ($16.62) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £3.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.28. Watches of Switzerland Group has a 52 week low of GBX 435.50 ($5.69) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,382 ($18.06). The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,039.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 913.36.

In other news, insider Brian Duffy sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,048 ($13.69), for a total transaction of £10,480,000 ($13,692,187.09).

Watches of Switzerland Group PLC operates as a retailer of luxury watches in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers luxury watches and jewelry; fashion and classic watches and jewelry; and gifts. The company operates 113 stores in the United Kingdom and 22 stores in the United States, as well as through five transactional websites under the Mono-Brand Boutiques, Watches of Switzerland, Mappin & Webb, Goldsmiths, and Mayors brand names.

