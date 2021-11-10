Barclays Downgrades The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) to Equal Weight

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) was downgraded by Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $123.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.78% from the company’s current price.

ALL has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James cut shares of The Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Allstate in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.67.

ALL stock opened at $115.19 on Wednesday. The Allstate has a 52 week low of $93.07 and a 52 week high of $140.00. The company has a market cap of $33.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.88.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). The Allstate had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Allstate will post 13.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The Allstate declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Allstate by 88.9% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

