Barclays Lowers Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Price Target to $62.00

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $68.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 1.49% from the company’s current price.

LMND has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lemonade from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Lemonade from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.29.

Shares of NYSE:LMND opened at $62.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -21.85 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.48. Lemonade has a fifty-two week low of $55.15 and a fifty-two week high of $188.30.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.07. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 188.22% and a negative return on equity of 20.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lemonade will post -3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.24, for a total transaction of $39,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total transaction of $319,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,843,420. Corporate insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMND. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Lemonade in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Lemonade in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Lemonade in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Lemonade by 705.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Lemonade in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

