Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Barings BDC had a net margin of 117.79% and a return on equity of 6.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Shares of BBDC traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.48. 7,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,681. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.74. Barings BDC has a 52-week low of $8.08 and a 52-week high of $11.45. The company has a market cap of $550.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.64.

In other Barings BDC news, Director Thomas Okel acquired 4,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.02 per share, with a total value of $49,997.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBDC. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Barings BDC by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Barings BDC by 328.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 34,445 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Barings BDC by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 190,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 10,167 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BBDC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Barings BDC in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.85.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments. Its portfolio includes Aden and Anais, AGM Automotive, All Metals, American Silk, Avantor Performance Materials, and others.

