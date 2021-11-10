Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Baudax Bio in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Baudax Bio’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Baudax Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Baudax Bio stock opened at $0.54 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.70. Baudax Bio has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $2.12.

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.72) earnings per share.

In other news, CFO Richard S. Casten purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.51 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Winston J. Churchill bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.63 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 158,200 shares of company stock valued at $93,338. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXRX. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Baudax Bio by 194.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 38,888 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Baudax Bio during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Baudax Bio during the second quarter valued at $115,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Baudax Bio during the first quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Baudax Bio during the first quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with non-NSAID analgesics. Its products under development includes BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMBA) that is in phase I clinical trial; BX2000, an ultrashort-acting NMBA, which is in pre-clinical trial; and BX3000, an NMBA reversal agent, which is under pre-clinical trial, as well as Dex-IN, a proprietary intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine, which is under phase II clinical trial.

