Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Baudax Bio Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It is focused on advancing non-opioid analgesics and other products for the hospital and other acute care settings. The Company’s lead product candidate is a proprietary intravenous form of meloxicam, a non-opioid, long-acting preferential COX-2 inhibitor. Baudax Bio Inc. is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

NASDAQ BXRX opened at $0.54 on Tuesday. Baudax Bio has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $2.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.70.

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Baudax Bio will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Richard S. Casten purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.51 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Winston J. Churchill bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.63 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 158,200 shares of company stock valued at $93,338. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baudax Bio by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,329,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 19,181 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Baudax Bio by 13,944.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 359,759 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Baudax Bio by 194.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 38,888 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Baudax Bio during the second quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baudax Bio during the second quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with non-NSAID analgesics. Its products under development includes BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMBA) that is in phase I clinical trial; BX2000, an ultrashort-acting NMBA, which is in pre-clinical trial; and BX3000, an NMBA reversal agent, which is under pre-clinical trial, as well as Dex-IN, a proprietary intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine, which is under phase II clinical trial.

