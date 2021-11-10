Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €90.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €111.00 ($130.59) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €84.00 ($98.82) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €102.79 ($120.92).

BMW opened at €90.66 ($106.66) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of €83.97 and a 200 day moving average of €85.29. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €64.55 ($75.94) and a fifty-two week high of €96.39 ($113.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

