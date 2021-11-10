Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) PT Raised to C$4.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BTE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.50 price objective on shares of Baytex Energy in a report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$2.75 to C$3.75 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.55.

Shares of TSE:BTE opened at C$4.25 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.29, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Baytex Energy has a one year low of C$0.50 and a one year high of C$4.39. The company has a market cap of C$2.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.90.

In other news, Senior Officer Edward David Lafehr acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,142,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,605,039.08.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

