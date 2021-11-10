BCE (NYSE:BCE) Price Target Raised to C$66.00 at Desjardins

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Desjardins from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BCE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities cut shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.14.

NYSE:BCE opened at $51.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.21. The stock has a market cap of $46.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.44. BCE has a 1-year low of $42.17 and a 1-year high of $53.00.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. BCE had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that BCE will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in BCE by 1.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,996,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,811,000 after acquiring an additional 45,139 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BCE by 5.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 459,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,011,000 after purchasing an additional 24,783 shares during the period. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BCE by 8.6% in the third quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 71,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the third quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BCE by 2.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,612,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,969,000 after purchasing an additional 131,341 shares during the period. 42.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

