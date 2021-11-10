Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 453 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 137.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

IUSG stock opened at $113.70 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $82.42 and a 12-month high of $114.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.198 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.