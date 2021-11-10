Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Takes $1.24 Million Position in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 55,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of First Foundation as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Foundation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,475,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of First Foundation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $763,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of First Foundation by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,023,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,566,000 after purchasing an additional 416,375 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of First Foundation by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Foundation by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. 65.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Foundation alerts:

FFWM opened at $28.80 on Wednesday. First Foundation Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.87 and a 12-month high of $28.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.41.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.19. First Foundation had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 35.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. First Foundation’s payout ratio is 14.94%.

In related news, CEO Scott F. Kavanaugh sold 4,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $102,679.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Hakopian sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $125,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,536.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,396 shares of company stock worth $986,590 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on FFWM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley upped their price objective on First Foundation from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on First Foundation from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

About First Foundation

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM).

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.