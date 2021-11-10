Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Takes $1.30 Million Position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $2,113,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $245,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 50.0% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 18.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,648,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $447,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $134,000.

NYSEARCA:FXI opened at $39.46 on Wednesday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $54.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.70.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

