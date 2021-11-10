Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 395.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,703 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 42,864 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.05% of Bed Bath & Beyond worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 973.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,023,868 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $233,824,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369,395 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,392,809 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $146,237,000 after buying an additional 1,919,822 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the second quarter worth approximately $69,636,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the second quarter worth approximately $63,154,000. Finally, Sasco Capital Inc. CT lifted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 228.4% in the second quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 668,634 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $22,259,000 after buying an additional 465,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

In related news, CFO Gustavo Arnal purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $53,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John E. Fleming acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.28 per share, for a total transaction of $192,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 17,500 shares of company stock worth $344,900. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $21.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.18. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $53.90.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 30th. The retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 2.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on BBBY. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Loop Capital lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut Bed Bath & Beyond from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Bed Bath & Beyond Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.