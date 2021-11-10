Befesa (ETR:BFSA) Given a €85.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Befesa (ETR:BFSA) has been given a €85.00 ($100.00) price target by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BFSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on shares of Befesa in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on shares of Befesa in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €79.00 ($92.94) price objective on shares of Befesa in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

BFSA stock opened at €62.30 ($73.29) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.31. Befesa has a twelve month low of €35.00 ($41.18) and a twelve month high of €72.90 ($85.76). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €66.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €64.25.

Befesa SA provides environmental recycling services to the steel and aluminum industries in European and Asian markets. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.

