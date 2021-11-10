Belt Finance (BELT) Trading 13% Lower Over Last Week

Belt Finance (CURRENCY:BELT) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 10th. Belt Finance has a total market capitalization of $49.57 million and approximately $910,380.00 worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Belt Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.04 or 0.00009039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Belt Finance has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001496 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.08 or 0.00073441 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.58 or 0.00075677 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.50 or 0.00099507 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66,830.92 or 0.99997968 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,673.10 or 0.06992275 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00020037 BTC.

Belt Finance Profile

Belt Finance’s total supply is 8,205,038 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Finance Coin Trading

