Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.020-$0.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $66 million-$72 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $73.42 million.Benefitfocus also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Benefitfocus stock opened at $11.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $372.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.61. Benefitfocus has a 1 year low of $10.34 and a 1 year high of $17.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.61.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Benefitfocus will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Benefitfocus from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.33.

In other Benefitfocus news, CFO Alpana Wegner sold 2,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $28,271.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,731.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers. The company was founded by Mason R. Holland and Shawn A. Jenkins in June 2000 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

